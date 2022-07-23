Star Trek: Picard season 3 teaser: LeVar Burton, premiere date talk

Today at San Diego Comic-Con we got a first-look teaser at Star Trek: Picard season 3, and of course this sends waves of nostalgia through just about every corner of our body.

We don’t want to beat around the bush here; we just want you to watch the teaser below! In this, you can see a mixture of familiar faces from Picard and old favorites from Star Trek: The Next Generation. We’ve made it no secret that LeVar Burton is an old favorite as Geordi, so do see him back in this brings a tremendous smile to our face. He is going to be present in this season alongside Michael Dorn as Worf, Jonathan Frakes as Riker, Gates McFadden as Dr. Beverly Crusher, Jeri Ryan as Seven of Nine, Marina Sitris as Deanna Troi, and of course many others. There is so much familiarity in here, but also a chance for something new!

When you think about it, so much of Picard as a project has been about reinvention. We have seen these characters show time and time again over the years that they are something more than just some preconceived notion from their past. People constantly evolve in life, and Alex Kurtzman has done a fantastic job of showing that within these scripts.

As for when Star Trek: Picard season 3 is going to premiere, the only thing the teaser notes is “2023.” Yet, we would assume it will be early on in the year, given that seasons 2 and 3 were filmed relatively close to one another. Also, the faster the series gets on Paramount+, the better. We’d feel bittersweet about this being the final season, were it not for the fact that we never expected that we’d see Jean-Luc Picard back on TV in the first place. The whole experience of watching this has been nothing short of a joy.

