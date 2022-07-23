Mayans MC season 5: Is the renewal coming tomorrow?

Could this weekend prove to be a huge one for Mayans MC and a possible season 5? For the time being, there is a reason for a LOT of optimism. After all, just think about the fact that we’re even getting a San Diego Comic-Con panel, let alone one in the cavernous Hall H. This is very much a good sign for the future, as it shows FX making a BIG commitment in getting the cast out there to a larger audience.

To us, the writing is on the wall that season 5 is going to be announced tomorrow; otherwise, there is almost no real reason to do the panel! Think about it like this; it costs a ton of money to get a cast together for a SDCC panel. You have to pay for travel and accommodations, let alone the space at the convention itself. You don’t do all of this to have a panel where everyone just sits around and reflects on the past. You want to get something more out of it.

So what sort of news can you realistically expect? The renewal is also a part of it, but we wouldn’t be shocked if there is a tease or two on filming or some part of the story. We imagine that co-creator Elgin James already has some sort of plan for what the new season is going to look like, and you could get at least a few teasers.

Based on the way that season 5 concluded, things could be getting more violent than ever before. Remember that someone set fire to that warehouse, and it could have very well been Angel! If that is the case, he is working in full opposition to his brother EZ, who is currently the President of the Santo Padre chapter and has no problem shipping out people who are against his philosophy towards the Sons of Anarchy.

Things are going to move fast in season 5 — the only advice we have is to buckle up for now and prepare accordingly.

