Squid Game season 2 premiere date: The variables at play

Even though it is a LONG ways out, we don’t blame anyone looking for a Squid Game season 2. The first season was a pop-culture phenomenon and to this day, the biggest hit that Netflix has ever had. With that in mind, it is easily to collectively want more as soon as humanly possible.

Unfortunately, we recognize already that this is not going to happen — and there are a number of reasons why at the moment.

The first thing that we all have to keep in mind right now is the oh-so-simple fact that production is not currently underway on the series. Not only that, but there’s no evidence that it is going to be coming at some point in the near future. We all are going to need to be patient to see what is coming up here when it comes to the story, let alone the start of filming. At that point, Netflix will need to give Squid Game enough time to not just film, but also piece together everything in post-production.

It goes without saying, but the primary variable for a season 2 premiere date is the time needed in order to wrap up everything behind the scenes, and that is most likely more than a year out. The next thing Netflix will look at, once production and some of post-production is done, is finding the right launch window. Note that in 2024 (when Squid Game most likely returns) there will also probably be the last season of Stranger Things. It makes some sense to space these things out as much as possible for the sake of retaining subscribers. We could see Squid Game in the winter or spring and then Stranger Things in the summer.

