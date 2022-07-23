The Witcher season 3 premiere date: The factors at play

Are we going to get news on The Witcher season 3, including a premiere date, at some point in the near future?

Obviously, we recognize that there is going to be a serious demand out there for it. This is one of the most-popular streaming shows out there, and it has a dedicated following from both the source material as well as the games. It would be amazing to learn more over the next couple of months as to when it is coming back.

Of course, getting a premiere date for a show like this is not something that comes about easily. Even though filming has been going on for a while, we’re still most likely months away from figuring anything else out. Getting filming done is one piece of the puzzle, but then you are also forced to look heavily at what is happening when it comes to editing and visual effects after the fact. With a show of this ambition (and budget), these are not things that are put together all that easily.

Netflix also has to figure out the right time to properly launch the show. All episodes have to be ready at once, and we don’t think they will premiere this in a similar time-frame to some of their other bit hits. Remember that these are people who also have on their roster other shows with an enormous budget, and they want to spread them all out to keep people subscribed. We personally think that the first half of 2023 is the most realistic estimate for The Witcher season 3, but we’ll be patient here and see what they want to do when the dust ultimately settles. There is no real need for Netflix to hurry things along as they allow the cast and crew to do their magic.

