Big Brother 24 live feed spoilers: Who won the Veto, week 3?

Who won the week 3 Power of Veto in the Big Brother 24 house? We know that the stage was 100% set this week for some absolute chaos…

Let’s start things off here with a reminder of where things are. There is a Bestie Twist this week, which is requiring everyone to be paired up with someone else. Turner is Head of Household, and his Bestie Jasmine is safe. Meanwhile, he nominated the duo of Michael & Brittany and if one comes down, so does the other. These pairs are competing for Veto today, and so is the duo of Nicole & Taylor. Originally, Taylor was the target for the week, but overnight everything changed and Turner, Kyle, Joseph, and Monte are now gunning for Ameerah. It’s a weird position to be rooting for a bro alliance that is calling themselves “The Pound,” but we’re always for unpredictability in the game. The guys are providing that and we’re tired of Taylor getting targeted every week.

Entering the Veto, Nicole claimed that she would try to throw it, recognizing that she does not want to help Taylor get safety. (She, like many others, isn’t aware of the new plan.) So what actually happened?

Well, Brittany & Michael won the Veto! They competed as a duo, and this means effectively that Michael has won three straight in a row and is a pretty significant threat and has to know it. What can you do, though? They will obviously remove themselves from the block, and it now comes down to if Turner will go through with the plan to nominate Ameerah & Terrance. There was apparently a blowup where Daniel went off on Taylor at some point while feeds were down, so it remains to be seen if that changes anything. (Also, we want to see Taylor last as long as possible just to annoy Daniel further.)

What do you think about the latest Veto results from Big Brother 24?

Once you do just that, stick around for other updates you don't want to miss.

