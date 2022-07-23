Big Brother 24 live feed spoilers: Week 3 Veto preview! (Day 18)

The week 3 Power of Veto Competition is happening this week in the Big Brother 24 house — do you want to know more about what’s set to happen?

Well, let us kick things off here with a quick look at where everything stands. Turner is Head of Household, and he chose to nominate the duo of Michael & Brittany yesterday for eviction. However, neither of them is the target at present. Originally, the plan was to put Taylor & Nicole on the block as replacement nominees to target Taylor (remember, the Besties twist requires that a duo be put up). However, that changed significantly overnight.

Entering the Veto, Turner’s plan was to nominate Ameerah & Terrance after the ceremony and try and get her out of the game. The guys (Turner, Joseph, Kyle, and Monte) are starting to understand her role in Pooch’s eviction and the massive threat she poses within the game. Of course because of this, they are absolutely intent on doing something about it! Whether or not they are able to fully is to be determined, since they need the Veto to be used and the votes to go their way.

Turner & Jasmine are required to compete today thanks to the twist, and that does make things tricky since Jasmine is still hurt. Meanwhile, so are the nominees and also Taylor & Nicole. there are already conspiracies aplenty in the house that production set up Taylor & Nicole to compete and honestly, we don’t even want to get into that. We just think that this is the most fun option that the game could have possibly presented to us! What makes it even funnier is that Nicole is willing to throw the competition to ensure she gets on the block … which is never something you typically hear. Meanwhile, Turner doesn’t want her on the block in the first place! He told Taylor late this morning that she is 100% safe and doesn’t have to worry about anything right now.

Meanwhile, Ameerah is REALLY mad at Joseph for having a 20-minute conversation with Taylor; things are getting super-messy already.

