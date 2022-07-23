The Mandalorian season 3: Why no San Diego Comic-Con panel?

Given that The Mandalorian season 3 is coming to Disney+ in February, wouldn’t it make sense to do a San Diego Comic-Con panel? In theory sure, especially when you consider the amount stuff pertaining to Star Wars going on at the convention. There is memorabilia all over the place, plus familiar faces and cosplay galore.

However, the Pedro Pascal is not doing some sort of official panel for the new season, and there are some specific reasons for it.

Check out our finale review for Obi-Wan Kenobi now! If you look below, you can see everything we thought about what transpired. Once you do, SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more coverage from the Disney+ Star Wars world.

We should note that Disney in itself isn’t opposed to SDCC, given that this weekend is a huge showcase for a lot of the Marvel properties, especially coming up on the big-screen. However, we have seen more and more them lean on their own separate entities for promotion of specific things. Remember, for example, that we’ve got them doing their Star Wars Experience, which they’ve used to generate a lot of headlines around all of their Disney+ shows. Then, they also have the D23 Expo that they’ve used for more of their animated properties and some assorted shows here and there.

Follow Matt and Jess TV on Instagram HERE!

Ultimately, The Mandalorian still has a long time to promote season 3 separate from SDCC anyway, given that we are still more than six months away. In the immediate future, we think that their top priority is still going to be pushing Andor and understandably so. This is the show premiering at the end of August, and it’s not necessarily a slam dunk in the way that The Mandalorian was, or the same with Obi-Wan Kenobi and The Book of Boba Fett. Rogue One was definitely a hit film, but you are comparing one character there with Baby Yoda and also one of the most familiar names in the entire franchise.

Related – Check out more news on The Mandalorian right now!

What do you want to see on The Mandalorian season 3 when it does premiere?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do that, come back for even more updates. (Photo: Disney+.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







