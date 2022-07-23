Is P-Valley new tonight on Starz? We know that last weekend, the drama series was off with what was a heck of a bummer hiatus. There was SO much story we wanted to see paid off, whether it be the emotional state of Lil’ Murda or what was going to happen with Terricka after the pregnancy reveal. Mercedes has a chance for a lot of interesting character development and in general, there are only four episodes left this season. There’s a LOT of big stuff that we want to see explored.

Well, here is at least where we’ve got some good news for you: You are going to see the show back on the air. Season 2 episode 7, titled “Jackson,” will be available on the app at midnight and on Starz proper tomorrow. The hiatus is a brief one, and fingers crossed we’ve got new episodes straight through the rest of the season.

If you haven’t seen the synopsis for this story yet, go ahead and check that out below:

“Uncle Clifford wrestles with her future while opening the door to the past. Meanwhile, Mercedes struggles with the complexities of motherhood.”

We think that in general, the status of The Pynk is going to be a huge part of the rest of the season. This establishment has been both an institution and a pivotal part of the story, and we never think that is going to change. There is still room for recovery, but it is going to take some time. As all of us know, the global health crisis has made a HUGE imprint on the world these days. Businesses aren’t bouncing back right away and of course, people do not recover from it that easily.

