Yellowjackets season 2 premiere date: The factors to consider

If you do find yourselves curious about a Yellowjackets season 2 premiere date, we want to do our best to help you out! Even though there is no official information out there about the show’s long-term future, we do at least have a few different things that we can talk you through for the time being.

So where do we start? We suppose the best place is to note that production won’t be kicking off until next month. This means that we are at least several months away from the show premiering, and there are a lot of factors to be taken into consideration here.

Be sure to watch our full Yellowjackets season 1 finale review now! If you look below, you can refresh yourself on EVERYTHING that happened. Once you do just that, we highly suggest that you SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more moving forward.

First and foremost, remember that it takes time to film every episode and then from there, it takes even more time to edit together all of these episodes after the fact. Every show has a post-production window, and this is why series don’t often premiere until several months until individual episodes are done filming. The wait is even longer for cable shows than it is ones that air on broadcast TV. This could render a 2022 premiere date almost impossible and if the show comes back this year, it’d have to be December.

Follow Matt and Jess TV on Instagram HERE!

Even with that, there are some other elements to think about. Take, for example, Christmas falling on a Sunday, and Sundays being the day that Showtime typically programs new episodes. They won’t premiere a show like this on Christmas, and even doing it the week before is questionable. This may further incentivize them to wait until January but even then, they have to be careful. We’re note sure that they will want to start Yellowjackets in late January or the first couple of weeks in February, where it would be up against big-ticket NFL games. Instead, they will likely work to find some sort of launch venue that is more their own. They may be okay occasionally airing opposite NFL playoffs, but not right away.

Of course, there are other things that Showtime will look at, as well, when determining a premiere date, including other shows that they have on their schedule. All of this is why any sort of premiere-date announcement is months away.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Yellowjackets right now

What do you think the Yellowjackets season 2 premiere date is going to be on Showtime?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, be sure to come back around for some other updates that we don’t want you to miss. (Photo: Showtime.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







