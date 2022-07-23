Better Call Saul season 6 episode 10 preview: Everything is secret

As we get ourselves prepared for Better Call Saul season 6 episode 10, one thing is immediately clear: AMC wants you to know nothing. We know there are still four episodes left to go in the series, and almost nothing is confirmed about any of them.

Within this piece, we at least thought it would be helpful to share what you could see Monday night, as well as what we’re setting up for down the road.

First things first, let’s talk about episode titles for a moment: “Nippy” is the title for episode 10. The only time we can remember ever saying this is in the context of a cold morning — maybe that’s just a metaphor for how Jimmy/Saul is feeling on the inside. Or, maybe it is used to describe the weather in Omaha. We know that there IS still a story to be told in Nebraska later this season with Gene!

The synopsis for the episode is short but effective: “A new player gets in the game.” This isn’t 100% confirmation that this is when Walter White turns up, but it’s close. Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul do have a role to play this season, and seeing him turn up here could prove quite interesting. We’d have a whole new context towards some of these early scenes.

Beyond all of this, though, we know next to nothing — there are no photos out there for this episode just yet, and there may not be for quite some time.

