Big Brother 24 live feed spoilers: Everything changes! (day 18)

The last thing we expected to do this morning was write about a fundamental shift within the Big Brother 24 game and yet, here we are.

First things first, a refresher for those out of the loop: Turner won Head of Household, and he AND Jasmine are safe because they are paired together as “Besties.” Meanwhile, Michael and Brittany are nominated, and the plan as of yesterday afternoon was for Taylor to be the backdoor plan.

So what happened overnight? It has a lot to do with Kyle, Monte, Joseph, and Turner coming to some big realizations about the Pooch vote and some of the real driving forces within the house. To be specific, that Ameerah is a huge driving force behind a lot of the things that happen. She wasn’t the only architect behind getting Pooch out, but she played a role. It’s not fully men versus women in the game, but there is a component to that. Really, the truth is that Daniel, Nicole, and Terrance can work on some level with Ameerah, Indy, Jasmine, and Alyssa, whereas it’s easier for Monte, Turner, and Joseph in particular to be on the outside of that. Kyle’s somewhat in the middle, mostly because Alyssa is SO into him that she’ll tell him almost anything.

(The guys are worried, for the record, that the women are pushing an Alyssa showmance with Kyle so that she can get info about the guys.)

So here is the new plan for the week: Hope the Veto gets used, but then Turner can nominate Ameerah and Terrance to target Ameerah. (Remember that due to the Bestie twist, both Michael and Brittany would come off the block.) The Veto players were drawn this morning, and Nicole and Taylor are both playing! (Apparently, duos have to play, since Jasmine AND Turner are taking part.) The danger here is that if Nicole wins, she could keep nominations the same and that’s an issue for this plan.

