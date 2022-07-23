Your Honor season 2 premiere date: How long until news?

If you are waiting for a Your Honor season 2 premiere date over at Showtime, be assured that you are far from alone. A lot of people want it! Unfortunately, that does not correlate to there being one released anytime soon.

So just how long are we going to be waiting? Think in terms of a few more months, at the very least. If you missed it, we just started to get the first official casting teases on the new season, and that’s a sign that things are really just getting started behind the scenes. When you consider that alone, it feels like we could have a little bit of something more when it comes to news at the end of this year or in January/February. We don’t think that Showtime is going to rush production or a premiere date, mostly because there is no reason to do that. This, according to Bryan Cranston, is going to be the final season. Nobody has to panic to give us new episodes or worry about the immediate ratings for the show!

Given that the network will want Your Honor to continue to be successful no matter when it premieres, the big question that Showtime has to wonder is rather simple: What is the big selling point for season 2? Given that season 1 ended with such tragedy for Cranston’s Michael, where do you take things next? We’re not even sure the network will hype up a new case or personal details with any specificity, as they may instead focus on things on a macro-level. After all, Bryan is a pretty captivating lead and just the idea of him playing a judge is going to be reason enough to get some people to watch.

No matter when Showtime makes an announcement, we still expect Your Honor season 2 in the spring or early summer. It will need to be the former if the show wants to be eligible for the 2023 Emmys.

