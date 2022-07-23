Stranger Things season 5: Why no Comic-Con panel with the cast?

We know that a Stranger Things season 5 is coming, just as we also know that it’s going to be the epic conclusion to the Duffer Brothers’ saga. If season 4 was any indication, the stories about to get even bigger, darker, and intense than we have ever seen them before.

(Given what happened with Max, pictured above, at the end of season 4, that’s a pretty big deal.)

When you consider the genres at play with Stranger Things and the enormous popularity of the series as a whole, it feels like a no-brainer that it would be at San Diego Comic-Con this weekend. However, that’s not happening … or at least in a way that you would expect. Rather than being a full panel featuring the cast and producers, there was a panel earlier today hosted by Random House books about some of the books based on the show. That was a great thing for diehard fans, but probably not what the mainstream audience was expecting.

So why didn’t we get a panel this year with the cast? A lot of it has to do with timing. Since season 4 already aired on Netflix, there is no reason to promote it further. It’s also expensive to get a cast to San Diego and also rent out a massive convention hall, so we’re sure that this also played a role in all of this. Then, you add to all of this the fact that the cast has already been a long promotional tour for the past few months and need some sort of a break.

Depending on when season 5 premieres and/or the specific filming window, there is always a chance to see the cast back down the road. We’ll just have to wait and see when it comes to that.

