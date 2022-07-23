Superman & Lois season 3 spoilers: Star on filming, Big Bad

It is true that a Superman & Lois season 3 is coming to The CW in 2023; however, there isn’t much news beyond that. We are still waiting to learn more about guest stars, a specific premiere date, or how the events of the season 2 finale will play out.

So what does the cast know? Well, at least a little bit when it comes to filming, and also the central villain. While speaking from San Diego Comic-Con this year, here is some of what Lois Lane herself had to say to Entertainment Weekly:

“Right now I haven’t read anything — I know who the big villain is, which is really exciting, but that’s it … The writers just got back into the room I believe a week ago, and we don’t start filming until September.”

As for some of what she’d like to see on the new season personally, Tulloch noted that a big part of it is tied to seeing more of Lois as a journalist and exploring things from that angle:

“[I want more] of Lois being a journalist and going on scouts or spying on people, the kind of stuff that she would have been doing more when she was still at The Daily Planet, having some more of that happening in Smallville … More of a team up with Clark as journalists because that’s how they met and fell in love. I think that would be really fun.”

We’re sure that the writers will at least include some of this into the story, as we have seen them over the years do a great job of incorporating a number of different parts of these characters’ lives into each episode. It’s never been about just watching them be heroes or taking out bad guys.

