SEAL Team season 6 filming: Ambitious plans lie ahead!

SEAL Team season 6 is hopefully going to premiere on Paramount+ a little bit later this year, and we’re of course eager to get more news all about what’s coming whenever we can.

Take, for example, filming locations! The bulk of the series is of course shot in Los Angeles, but we’ve already caught wind that there will be some portions of this season filmed in Jordan. The country has been used before by production as a double for a number of Middle East countries, as it is often safer and there is a reasonably production infrastructure there. We know the cast and crew are a good chunk into the season already, and the fact we’re going international signals a couple of things: Bravo will be spending a good bit of time in the Middle East this season, and that Paramount+ values them highly enough to give them an international travel budget. As you would imagine, this is the sort of thing that does not come cheap.

The first order of business for season 6 is of course going to be wrapping up the big cliffhanger from the end of season 5 — we’re of course hoping that everyone is going to make it through this still in one piece. Once Jason and the surviving members of the team make it back home, they will have to deal with the physical and emotional aftermath. That is a lot to take on! This is a demanding job, and eventually, it will require them to get back out there in the field.

There is unfortunately no premiere date as of yet for SEAL Team season 6, but our hope remains that you will get to see more at some point this fall. This is the window of time that simply makes the most overall sense.

