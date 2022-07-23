Outlander season 7 premiere date: How will it be announced?

If you find yourselves eager for an Outlander season 7 premiere, we tend to imagine that you are not alone! This is still an exciting time to be a fan of the Starz series, albeit a rather quiet time. Filming is already done, we’ve heard heard about some new cast members, and we are now at a point where we are just sitting around and waiting for more news to be revealed.

Without further ado, let’s try to get into that as we think more about what the future could hold … and also how Starz could announce a date.

First and foremost, let’s think about the timing of it here. Since we do not expect any further episodes the rest of the year, we don’t think we’re going to get a date at some point until November or December. Beyond just that, we also don’t expect the date to be revealed in sort of full-fledged trailer. If you remember what we’ve seen Starz do in the past, they typically announce the date either in a press release or alongside some sort of official poster, with a teaser coming at some point after the fact. We anticipate something similar here.

So why not release a premiere date and trailer at the same exact time? The simple answer that we can offer here is that Starz is trying their best to stretch their publicity out for the new season. They want to keep the fanbase engaged for as long as possible and that makes the most sense. Sure, we know already that Outlander has as passionate and engaged following, but why not help to engage them even more? We want to see as much fantastic buzz as possible around the new season; is that too much to ask?

