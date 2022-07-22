For All Mankind season 3 episode 8: The fight for survival

Next week on For All Mankind season 3 episode 8, we’re going to be inching ever closer to the big finale! Of course, we’re still not all the way there just yet. There are three more episodes to go, and we have a feeling that a lot of material will be crammed into these stories — not that this is all that much of a surprise. Remember that a lot of the story at the moment is tied around this Mars mission and some of the impact that it has on the crew.

In particular, being around this planet could end causing a lot of people to realize that they need each other. Could a spirit of cooperation rise from the ashes of this great space race? If nothing else, we tend to think that this is a fascinating subject to ponder over, even if we can’t guarantee anything with us still being a ways from the end of the season.

Here is what we can say about episode 8, at least for the moment. The title for the hour is “The Sands of Ares,” a really clever way to just say Marian dirt, all things considered. Meanwhile, the short synopsis below works to better set the stage for what is coming:

After a sudden crisis, the Marian crews pull together.

Of course, be prepared for a high level of danger around almost every corner here! This is the sort of situation where we tend to think everyone is going to come together out of necessity. There aren’t a lot of other options for everyone but to try and work together. It’s not like they are close to a hospital, or could get to traditional care and/or stability in a fairly short period of time.

What do you most want to see when it comes to For All Mankind season 3 episode 8?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back for some other updates that you don't want to miss.

