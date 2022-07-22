The Bachelorette episode 3 spoilers: Gabby’s grandpa returns

When The Bachelorette episode 3 arrives on ABC this Monday, we’re going to be reminded of one thing: The show loves to reference its own past. Or, in this case, family members who were extremely popular during past seasons.

Remember Gabby’s grandpa? He was one of the most endearing parts of the show when he was last on board and with that in mind, he’s going to play a key role in what’s coming up in episode 3. This could actually prove to be one of the most important dates of the season, given that you want to do whatever you can to make a good impression on family. She clearly cares a lot about what her family thinks, just as anyone would!

To get a few more details about this date, plus a handful of other ones you will see in this episode, take a look at the full The Bachelorette episode 3 synopsis below:

“1903” – Gabby and Rachel enter a crucial week of getting to know their men, full of exciting guest appearances, the largest group date in Bachelorette history and shocking revelations that may have lasting consequences. First up, Rachel and one lucky guy are treated to a day of Hollywood glitz and glamour by TV host Karamo Brown, featuring a big-screen glimpse into each other’s lives set to the music of composer Matt White. Then, Gabby’s one-on-one is crashed by her biggest fan—grandpa John—which begs the question, will her date be able to fit in with the family? Later, the remaining 19 men head to a pristine Pasadena palace for the largest group date in Bachelorette history, and legendary photographer Franco Lacosta helps the ladies envision their futures through his lens. Capping off the evening, the group will head to SoFi Stadium for a night of romance that takes an emotional turn when several men reveal shocking news to Gabby. Finally, after a rollercoaster week, the Bachelorettes make a decision at the rose ceremony that will alter the course of their journeys for the rest of the season; but when not all goes as expected, Gabby and Rachel are left to question everything on an all-new episode of the “The Bachelorette” airing MONDAY, JULY 25 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-14, DLS) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

We’ve noted this before but by the end of this episode, we tend to think that we’re going to understand more of who is interested in both Gabby and Rachel. More than likely, we’ll start to see things solidify a little bit this season!

