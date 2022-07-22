Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power trailer: The rise of Sauron

While we wait for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power to premiere on Amazon Prime in September, why not enjoy a new trailer? It already feels abundantly clear to us that this is one of the most expansive previews that we’ve seen for the upcoming episodes. If nothing else, it certainly gives us a better sense of the story.

As many of you know already, this show is based on the appendices of J.R.R. Tolkien, and is set many years before the events of The Hobbit, let alone the famous trilogy from the show’s pilot. Here, you will learn more about the creation of many of the rings mentioned in the lore, plus also the further rise of Sauron as a dangerous power. We’re going to see dangerous creatures, expansive worlds, and even a few characters we know already from The Fellowship of the Ring and beyond.

The most difficult task with a show like this is going to be inevitably living up to the extreme amounts of hype that exists because of the source material. The Lord of the Rings is one of the most successful movie trilogies of all time, and it is based on one of the greatest fantasy trilogies of all time. This show has an enormous price tag and Amazon is going to pour a TON of money into promoting it. From the start, it’s felt like their goal was to have their own version of Game of Thrones, something that could be a monster hit all over the globe.

Will this series achieve that? Time will tell, but this latest trailer does have us more optimistic than we’ve ever been.

