Blue Bloods season 13 photo: First look at Vanessa Ray!

Filming kicked off for Blue Bloods season 13 a little earlier this week — who wants to see a first-look image of Vanessa Ray back in action?

If you look below courtesy of the actress’ official Instagram Stories, you can see the actress in action as Eddie Janko once more. We anticipate some big stuff for the character this season as she goes back out into the streets alongside her partner. Will it be Badillo again this season? That remains to be seen.

Beyond just this, we do wonder if season 13 of Blue Bloods will be a big one for Eddie as she contemplates some other big decisions when it comes to her career. After all, she needs to figure out whether she wants to stay in her current position, or eventually head over to be a part of SVU. Both opportunities could be tantalizing to her in different ways but really, this is a story all about the character trying to make a difference in the past way that she can. That is not always the easiest thing in the world to do.

Of course, we also hope for some big things in regards to Eddie and Jamie as well! In general, we’d love some more stories where the two are working together and happy. One of the things that has frustrated us here and there in the past is that the two characters feel like they are always fighting, almost as though the writers haven’t figured out another suitable way to utilize these characters. We know that there is so much more to them, and we’d love to see that embraced and explored a little bit more over time.

Remember that Blue Bloods is going to be back on CBS come Friday, October 7; you can read more about the story to come over here.

What do you most want to see from Eddie moving into Blue Bloods season 13?

