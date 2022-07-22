The Challenge USA episode 4 spoilers: Dangerous trivia

The Challenge USA episode 4 will be arriving on CBS next week — do you want to get some more news all about it?

We should start things off here by noting that we’re going to see one of the most challenging, death-defying events we’ve seen from the cast so far. On paper, answering a bunch of trivia questions doesn’t look that hard! That is, of course, without mentioning the fact that they are all suspended from the middle of the air while doing so. The full The Challenge USA episode 4 synopsis gives you a better sense of that:

“Liberty and Justice for All” – Players take on one of hosts TJ Lavin’s favorite challenges, trivia, while hanging over the ledge of a 30-story building, on MTV presents THE CHALLENGE: USA, Wednesday, July 27 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. TJ Lavin is the host.

One of the larger questions that we’ve got entering this episode is whether or not there will be a shift in strategy at some point. So far, we’re seeing a number of Survivor and Big Brother alum in general do their best to ensure that some “weaker” players are out of the game. At a certain point, you need to get rid of the threats, right? We wouldn’t want Tyson (an endurance athlete) in the final, and the same goes for someone like Sarah or Angela. Danny is a former NFL player! There are certain people you have to target eventually, and it is mostly a matter of when.

In general, we have at least been impressed with the amount of competition we’ve seen among the players so far, and the story has worked all right moving into the hour-long format. Given that many episodes on MTV run at least 90 minutes, we weren’t sure that it would work in the same sort of way. Luckily, it has at least so far.

