The Blacklist: Megan Boone, cast reunite to support Amir Arison

As so many of you out there know, Amir Arison departed the NBC show earlier this year in order to fulfill a lifelong dream: Starring in a Broadway play. He is doing so as the lead in an adaptation of The Kite Runner, which is currently at The Hayes Theater. (You can get more information and get tickets over at the link here.)

Last night was the official opening night for the play, and that led to an informal and rather lovely reunion between a number of cast members past and present. As you can see below, Elizabeth Keen herself in Megan Boone turned up to the opening, as did current series regular Hisham Tawfiq (Dembe). Meanwhile, a couple of recurring guest stars showed up including Deirdre Lovejoy (Cynthia Panabaker) and Fiona Dourif (Jennifer Reddington).

We hope everyone in attendance had an extraordinary time! We’re thrilled for Amir, who gave so much not only to The Blacklist since season 1, but also the fans — he was always one of the most active and supportive of the show and the audience online. We hope a lot of people have an opportunity to make the trip to New York City to see him.

As for the NBC show, we anticipate it being back on the air in early 2023. There isn’t too much known about filming or the story ahead as of yet, but that could change over the next several weeks.

Are you hoping to see Amir Arison in The Kite Runner, and are you looking forward to seeing The Blacklist back on the air?

