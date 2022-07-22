Grey’s Anatomy season 19: Meet new resident Mika Yasuda

Entering Grey’s anatomy season 19, we know already that the residency program is going to be starting from scratch. That should lead to some particularly creative storytelling, plus also some new faces.

With this being laid out here, why not introduce you to one right now in Mika Yasuda? According to a new report coming in from Deadline, you are going to see Dash & Lily alum Midori Francis come on board the ABC medical drama as this character. She is described as “a middle child with eight siblings. She is used to being overlooked and underestimated and uses it to her advantage. Mika is dealing with overwhelming student loans from med school, but she’s scrappy and confident she can make it in the program and rise to the top.” In other words, this is a character who will fashion herself an underdog, and she’s shown to be rather adept in this role, having done it at various points in her life already.

If you missed it, Francis is the third performer cast to play a resident this season, and we are both excited and apprehensive about this news. We worry that these new faces could mean less time for some of the longtime cast members, especially since this show has one of the largest casts out there. Yet, we’re also happy the residency program is continuing in some way. This is something that we’ve seen with this franchise from the very beginning, and honestly it’d be weird if there wasn’t some sort of teaching going on at the Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital.

Remember that Grey’s Anatomy season 19 is unfortunately not poised to premiere until August; with that in mind, we will be waiting for a bit to see what’s coming up next.

What are you the most intrigued about entering Grey's Anatomy season 19?

