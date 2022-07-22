The Blacklist season 10: The struggle with Reddington’s identity

The Blacklist season 10 is going to be coming to NBC eventually — but yes, there absolutely is still a wait.

If you’ve read some of the reports that are out there about this season as of right now, then you at least know some of what the story is about. At the center of everything is going to be Reddington facing his past like never before, as his status as an informant is now well-known across the world. We understand that this is going to most-likely supersede any particular story about his identity, but we won’t be forgetting about that part of the equation, either.

So who is Raymond Reddington? We don’t expect a fast answer to that question. As a matter of fact, the only time we think the show could answer it is in the series finale. It still hangs over everything, but with Liz gone, there may not be much of a reason to dive into this.

In a way, we wouldn’t be shocked if The Blacklist decides to avoid this subject altogether for as long as humanly possible. Why? If you are the writers, there may be a certain realization that this is a no-win proposition here. The subject of Reddington’s identity is extremely polarizing. We know that there are some who think it is Katarina and it may very well be; however, if that is the case, you are introducing a number of plot holes that cause the past to not make complete and total sense. Meanwhile, if it is an unknown like a secret brother of the real Reddington, you have to wonder why we’ve never heard of this person.

Basically, what we’re trying to say is that things get messy, and we’re not sure the show wants that much mess unless we’re at the end.

how big of a role do you think Reddington's identity could play entering The Blacklist season 10?

