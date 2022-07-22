Only Murders in the Building season 2 episode 6: The stakeout

On next week’s Only Murders in the Building season 2, we’re going to see something we always love: A stakeout scene. Or, in particular, a stakeout scene featuring some characters who have no business being involved in a stakeout. Sure Charles investigated fictional crimes as Brazzos, but doing the real thing is a little bit different!

Yet, at some point in this episode, you’re going to see the trio doing their best to watch a potential suspect. The questions you’re left to wonder here are 1) who is this person and 2) are they really going to find out any clues by watching them.

Check out our latest Only Murders in the Building video discussion now! If you look below, you can see everything we had to say on season 2 episode 5.

If there is one person who feels like the easy target for a stakeout, it’s going to be the mysterious diner patron. After all, at the end of this past episode we saw someone with Bunny who stormed out of the establishment rather quickly — we never saw the person’s face, but it’s possible that Oliver will use the video footage to garner some more information. Maybe he rewinds the tape and actually sees the face of the person as they enter the diner? This feels like the most likely person for the trio to follow, largely because there aren’t a ton of other major candidates at the moment.

Other than this person, things get a little more hazy. They could be scoping out Alice, but doesn’t it seem at this point like Mabel trusts her again? Going after her right now could be a dicey proposition. Meanwhile, there aren’t a lot of other over suspects on their list and that’s what makes this season so tricky — there are a ton of people around, but not many actually scream “suspect” at the top of their lungs.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Only Murders in the Building

Who do you think Oliver, Charles, and Mabel are watching Only Murders in the Building season 2 episode 6?

What role do you think Cinda Canning is going to have in all of the chaos? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, be sure to keep coming back for some other updates. (Photo: Hulu.)

