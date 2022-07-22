Is Dynasty new tonight on The CW with season 5 episode 18?

Is Dynasty new tonight on The CW? Are we going to have a chance to see season 5 episode 18 in just a handful of hours?

If you know this show well already, then you’re well-aware that drama is the name of the game. The next couple of episodes could bring about relationship challenges, career problems, and maybe a twist or two you won’t see coming. Given that we’re so close to the end of the season (and the series), we have to assume that every episode is going to have higher stakes than ever.

Let’s go ahead and share the bad news that alas, the Elizabeth Gillies show is still off the air. There was no Dynasty last week, and there’s not going to be one until we get around to August 5. If you want to prepare for that episode and what’s coming after the fact, we suggest you check out the synopses below.

Season 5 episode 18, “A Writer of Dubious Talent” – ROOM 428 – With Liam’s (Adam Huber) deadline quickly approaching, he turns to his mentor for advice, but Liam’s writer’s block finally seems to get the better of him. Culhane (Robert C. Riley) works side-by-side with Nina (guest star Felisha Terrell) to promote Liam’s movie, a situation fraught with challenges. Cristal (Daniella Alonso) believes she can be of help in a very precarious situation and takes matters into her own hands, without discussing with Blake (Grant Show). Amanda (Eliza Bennett) finds herself stuck between a rock and a hard place. Adam (Sam Underwood) asks Fallon (Elizabeth Gillies) for help, which culminates in surprising results. The episode was written by Katrina Cabrera Ortega and directed by Heather Tom (#518). Original airdate 8/5/2022.

Season 5 episode 19, “But a Drug Scandal?” – HIGHS AND LOWS – As Liam (Adam Huber) struggles with his conscience, he receives a not so inspiring sentiment from his mother. Fallon (Elizabeth Gillies) organizes a fundraiser to help save her horse charity and Liam, Culhane (Robert C. Riley) and Sam (Rafael de la Fuente) are all corralled to help, but Jeff (Sam Adegoke) is not convinced to join. Adam (Sam Underwood) goes to Blake (Grant Show) for help. Dex (guest star Pej Vahdat) decides to deal with something on his own, which does not go well with Alexis (Elaine Hendrix). Dominique (Michael Michele) is assigned a bodyguard by FSN and he takes his job very seriously, much to Dom’s chagrin. The episode was written by Aubrey Villalobos Karr and directed Liz Gillies (#519). Original airdate 8/12/2022.

Just from reading those alone, we do think you can get a pretty clear sense that there is a lot of chaos coming. We just hope that it delivers on our expectations!

What do you most want to see on Dynasty season 5 episode 18 when it arrives?

Are you bummed there is no new episode tonight? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for other updates. (Photo: The CW.)

