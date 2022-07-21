Abbott Elementary season 2 gets full-season order at ABC

We can’t say that this news surprises us in the least, but this is still something that all Abbott Elementary fans should celebrate: You’re getting a lot more of the story in season 2!

As confirmed in a new report from Deadline, the Quinta Brunson comedy will be getting a full-season order of 22 episodes after its enormous success in season 1. That was followed by a great deal of attention at the Emmys earlier this month. To be nominated as a major-network show is exceedingly rare, and it seems to the level of writing and performances from top to bottom here.

Sure, Abbott Elementary is funny, but one of the things that has led to it getting the most praise is offering a somewhat realistic depiction of what being a teacher is really like. That is something that a LOT of shows out there routinely get wrong. It’s not always helpful to do comparisons, but we really do think that in some ways, this show does for teaching what Scrubs did for hospital shows. There’s so much material that can be mined over the course of what’s next.

What makes this 22-episode order so notable is that typically, second seasons for midseason shows are not immediately picked up for this many installments and have to “earn more” on the basis of their ratings during the season. However, it’s been clearly determined that this is not going to be anywhere near as much of an issue here. Abbott Elementary is probably going to premiere with some of its best ratings ever this fall, as we tend to imagine that a lot of people are watching it this summer after hearing good things or seeing some of the Emmy nominations.

If you haven’t started watching yet, here is where we should tell you that this is your chance!

