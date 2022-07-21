NCIS: Los Angeles season 14 photo: Daniela Ruah’s back on set

In the event you missed the recent news, filming is officially underway for NCIS: Los Angeles season 14! What that means is pretty simple: The show’s going to be ready to go with all sorts of great stuff come October.

Of course, it can be pretty tough to get a lot of specifics at this point in the off-season, mostly because we’re still early enough in the process that nobody wants to share too much. With this in mind, we’re just happy for some fun reminders that the cast is back to work. In a post on Instagram below, you can see Daniela Ruah at work on new episodes — and we tend to think that there is going to be a pretty fantastic story for Kensi Blye ahead.

Think about where things are at the moment. At the end of season 13, Kensi and Deeks made the decision to adopt Rosa and in doing this, are formally entering a new phase of their lives. This means more responsibilities and with that, opportunities to grow as people. Because Rosa is older, it does enable the two to be able to go to work and live their professional lives — there could just be a greater sense of balance every single step of the way.

The biggest fear for Kensi, meanwhile, has to absolutely be the presence of Kessler. We know that he is still out there and as long as that is the case, there are going to be some reasons for concern. We feel like if you’re Kensi, you are probably speaking with one eye open at just about every moment.

Of course, there’s a chance for a few surprises at some point in here, as well! That’s one of the things about the show having such a long season — plenty of opportunities.

