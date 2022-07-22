Big Brother 24 live feed spoilers: Who won HoH, week 3?

Who won the week 3 HoH within the Big Brother 24 house? It goes without saying, but there is a lot of stuff we want to discuss here!

First and foremost, let’s remind you that we are writing this while tonight’s eviction show is being taped to air on Sunday. It goes without saying, but Pooch is going to be sent out of the game. That means Taylor will be eligible to win the next Head of Household, whereas Jasmine won’t be eligible to play. Given her ankle injury, she may not have been able to compete in the first place.

Follow Matt and Jess TV on Instagram HERE!

Another variable that totally scrambles the HoH tonight is the new Festie Bestie twist, which could pair off people or cause some other sort of configuration. This is not something that the show elaborated on all that much last night, but there’s a chance that we will see two HoHs or something to that degree — we wouldn’t rule anything out.

Once the competition is either underway on the feeds or it is over, we will have an update here. Be sure to refresh this page! CBS has confirmed that the feeds will return tonight, but they haven’t said a whole lot more beyond this.

Another reminder

We have a full Big Brother archive here that we use to share updates throughout the season! We don’t want you to miss anything the rest of the way.

Who did you want to see win Head of Household this week in Big Brother 24, and why?

Be sure to let us know in the comments! Once you do just that, be sure to stick around for some other updates. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







