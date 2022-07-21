Teen Wolf: The Movie releases trailer; release date hopes

It made sense for Paramount+ to debut a Teen Wolf: The Movie trailer over at San Diego Comic-Con — though of course, we wish that they gave an actual date along with it.

If you look towards the bottom of this article, you can take a look inside a super-ambitious movie that should do a great job of following everything that we saw in the original MTV hit. The bulk of the show’s cast is back, though we’re going to miss the likes of Arden Cho and Dylan O’Brien. The show is relying heavily on nostalgia and we have zero problem with that. We’re going to see the return of fan favorites, dangerous situations, and of course an adversary like no other. Sure, this is only a movie as opposed to a full season, but we still think there’s going to be some great content throughout.

Beyond the trailer, you can also get a sense of what is coming courtesy of the following synopsis:

“…[A] full moon rises in Beacon Hills and with it a terrifying evil has emerged. The wolves are howling once again, calling for the return of banshees, werecoyotes, hellhounds, kitsunes and every other shapeshifter in the night. But only a werewolf like Scott McCall, no longer a teenager yet still an Alpha, can gather both new allies and reunite trusted friends to fight back against what could be the most powerful and deadliest enemy they’ve ever faced.”

When will Teen Wolf: The Movie premiere?

Given that the trailer said it is “coming soon,” it certainly feels like you’ll see it at some point this year. October to us feels like the best date, mostly because this is the sort of program that you’d really want to see thrive right in the middle of Halloween.

