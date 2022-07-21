The Bachelorette episode 3 spoilers: A big Gabby, Rachel change!

When The Bachelorette episode 3 arrives on ABC this Monday, you should prepare for some sort of significant reset. After all, the format of Gabby and Rachel’s season is very much about to change!

If you look below, you can get a reasonably good sense of what we’re talking about here as you can see the two women starting to realize that they can’t keep doing the season as it is currently constructed and understandably so. After all, some of the guys are not actively deciding between the two of them and it’s leading a lot of frustration. They are figuring out more and more who it is that they would like to pursue in terms of a relationship, but they aren’t seeing that be necessarily reciprocated across the board. We don’t have to tell you that this is getting to be a problem.

Follow Matt and Jess TV on Instagram HERE!

By the end of this episode, don’t be shocked if Gabby and Rachel put their foot down and force the remainder of the guys to decide — if they don’t, there is a good chance that they end up being sent home. This show does need to be focused as it gets further and further along, especially since you don’t need some sort of situation where you have guys on multiple hometown dates or anything of that variety. Also, we don’t need to see the remainder of the season being themed around who is going to be interested in who.

Of course, you’re also going to see more franchise staples within this upcoming episode as well — think in terms of dates, and of course a lot of the drama that naturally comes with those. You’re going to have plenty of reasons to be entertained from start to finish here.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Bachelorette right now

What are you the most excited to see on The Bachelorette episode 3?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for other updates that 100% you do not want to miss. (Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







