Evil season 3 episode 7 spoilers: ‘The Demon of Cults’

Evil season 3 episode 7 is going to arrive on Paramount+ this weekend, and it carries with it the title of “The Demon of Cults.” Sounds creepy, right? It’s easy to see a number of demons in just about any cult, but we could see a particularly nefarious one here.

Oh, and we should note that this story is also topical! We’re talking here about an episode where David, Kristen, and the rest of the team have to figure out whether someone is being possessed, or is actually just hypnotized by the cult they are a part of actively. As you would imagine, this is not an altogether easy thing to figure out.

Below, you can check out the full Evil season 3 episode 7 synopsis with some other updates as to where the story will go from here:

The team investigates a young man who is being held against his will to determine if he is possessed or is influenced by a cult.

We’re starting to get closer to the end of the season and when you think about that, we imagine that the stakes are going to get a little bit larger and more dramatic every single step of the way. We do think there’s going to be so much more to this episode beyond just what we’re reading about here, so let’s just hope that there are some big surprises and the end result paves the way for other chaos from here on out.

At the very least, at least we’re happy to know in advance that a season 4 is coming! It’s just the sort of thing that puts our mind at ease and we can focus on what is entirely in front of us.

