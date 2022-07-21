Yellowstone season 5: What will the next big reveal be?

If you are like us, you are probably sitting around and eagerly awaiting something more when it comes to Yellowstone season 5 on Paramount Network. This is a hugely popular show, after all, and we know that they will be doing more in order to promote it!

Of course, the next big question is what exactly the network is going to do. Is there a specific teaser or trailer that we should envision coming down the pipeline? What about some more casting news?

The first thing we should say here is that we’d be shocked if there is ANYTHING more that is revealed over the course of the next several days, largely because there is no real reason to rush anything along if you are Paramount. The show isn’t back until November 13, and they don’t have any reason to rush a lot of different things along.

Also, go ahead and remember that there’s already been a lot of casting news for season 5 announced — there may not be a lot of other stuff coming for at least a little while. If there are other castings, they could be under a lock and key.

With all of this in mind, we do tend to think that we’ll probably be waiting until at least mid-August or September for something a little more major. Maybe this is a new behind-the-scenes video or teaser, but we don’t necessarily think that it is something where a ton of information is going to be given away. They’ll save some of that until late September or October when a longer trailer could be unearthed.

