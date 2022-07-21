The Old Man season 2 premiere date hopes on FX

Following tonight’s season 1 finale, what can be said about The Old Man season 2, including when it premieres?

there are a few things well worth noting here, but the first is that you don’t have to worry all that much when it comes to the immediate future of the show. It has already been renewed for another season, and that comes on the heels of a strong reception to season 1. While the timing of the premiere made it ineligible for the Emmys this year, don’t be surprised if Jeff Bridges is considered to be a contender when The Old Man comes back.

As for when the show will return, that is where things get a little bit more mysterious. It took an extremely long time for season 1 to eventually premiere, but there were some mitigating factors with that in between the global health crisis and Bridges taking a little more time away in order to battle cancer. Our presumption, at least for the time being, is that there would be less of a delay leading into season 2 and with that in mind, more opportunities for the show to keep its momentum. If we could get new episodes by the end of next year or even early 2023, we’d be more than a little satisfied. That also doesn’t feel like some sort of unreasonable ask.

Ultimately, we’re going to just hope for more news on the future of The Old Man when we get around to either the end of this year or early next. We imagine that the two is going to dive even deeper into some of the cast, and we are going to continue to see some potential for things to develop in surprising ways. Fingers crossed…

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Old Man season 2 over on FX?

