Grey’s Anatomy season 19 spoilers: Niko Terho set as new regular

Just one day after revealing some of the first casting news, we have more great stuff to share today on Grey’s Anatomy season 19!

According to a new report coming in right now via Deadline, Niko Terho of The Thing About Harry as is going to appear as Lucas Adams, another surgical resident — similar to what we announced yesterday. Here is more of what the official character listing has to say:

Lucas Adams is the charming black sheep of his family. Likable to a fault, he has a great mind, but doesn’t have the grades to match. He’s determined to prove himself as a surgeon, just like many in his family that have come before him, but he will have to stop relying on his people skills and put in the work.

The thing that makes us the happiest in reading about this role is simply knowing that we’re going to be getting more residents at all! Following the end of last season, this was something that didn’t feel all that much like a sure thing. Of course, we also do wonder in general what casting new characters means for some of the people we already have, given that the series does have a pretty huge cast.

The fates of Miranda, Teddy, and Owen were all reasonably up in the air following the finale, but we do still remain hopeful that the three will remain back in some capacity. That’s especially true for Miranda, given that she’s wired so deeply into the fabric of the Grey Sloan and it just feels impossible to imagine her being away for some sort of extended period of time. It wouldn’t feel right for that character at all!

Remember that season 19 of Grey’s Anatomy is set to premiere in September.

