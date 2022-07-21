Doctor Who: Is a behind-the-scenes spin-off show coming?

There’s no denying that there is always going to be attention around Doctor Who, and we tend to think that is even more the case anytime we’re at a regeneration point.

As it turns out, this is precisely where we are right now! According to a report from The Mirror, BBC Three may be unleashing a new behind-the-scenes series titled Doctor Who: Unleashed, which could give fans an opportunity to get a larger peek into the process of making the upcoming 60th anniversary special.

Speaking to the publication, a source claims that returning showrunner Russell T. Davies is “aware that Doctor Who fans can never get enough content” and he also believes “the time was right to bring back a behind-the-scenes show which will document their comebacks and show how the special was made.”

We do think that it’s always a great thing to get more content like this whenever possible — why wouldn’t we want more insight into the show itself? That just feels like something that fundamentally makes a lot of sense. We don’t like how a lot of these featurettes are often put on DVD sets that the majority of people won’t end up seeing.

Before we get too far down the rabbit hole of the future, though, let’s go ahead and remind you that there is one more episode featuring Jodie Whittaker as The Doctor (pictured above). That will air later this year, and the 60th anniversary — which will feature the return of David Tennant and Catherine Tate, amidst other surprises — is going to be happening at some point next year. We also have Ncuti Gatwa as the next Doctor on the horizon, so there is also a lot to be excited about there. We have a ton to be psyched-up for with this franchise right now!

