Saturday Night Live: Kate McKinnon shares reason for departure

Months following her emotional final episode, Kate McKinnon has shared the reason for her Saturday Night Live exit — not that we think there’s all that much of a surprise in here.

After all, think about it like this. The performer was there for a decade; not only that, but she’d done just about everything a cast member could do. She had iconic sketches, won awards, and also was considered a breakout impressionist that led to plenty of other opportunities. Even still, she made it clear on Live with Kelly and Ryan this morning that it was a really hard choice for her to make:

“I thought about [leaving] for a very long time, and it was very, very hard … All I ever wanted to do in my whole life was be on Saturday Night Live. So, I did, I loved it, I had the best decade, and then I was just like ‘my body was tired’ and I felt like it was time.”

Doing SNL is an enormous commitment; there is no way around that. The weeks before the show are incredibly intensive and revolve around a lot of late nights and creative output. It can be frustrating and exhausting, but also immensely rewarding. That’s one of the reasons why you see a lot of modern-day cast members stay past the initial seven years that they sign on to do at the very beginning; heck, Kenan Thompson is still there!

McKinnon noted that she is currently unsure if she will continue to watch SNL or not in the immediate future, but eventually, we think that she could once she has more distance. We also think she’s a lock to come back as a host, provided that she wants to. There’s going to be nostalgia around a lot of her characters, though we don’t think she needs to do her Close Encounters sketch again. That one got a great send-off in the finale.

