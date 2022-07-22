The Chi season 5 episode 6 spoilers: Jemma makes a decision

Want to learn a little more about The Chi season 5 episode 6? We will have yet another episode coming next Friday to Showtime, and it’s one that is going to continue diving into all sorts of big character stories. Given what we’ve seen so far this season, that shouldn’t come as all that much of a surprise. We’ve now made it to the halfway point! This has us in a place where a lot of the big stories of the season right now are set up, and we now get a chance to see where they are going to play out.

Without further ado here, let’s just go ahead and share the full The Chi season 5 episode 6 synopsis with some other info as to what lies ahead:

Emmett comes clean. Darnell and Jada have a romantic date night. A big gaming win takes Kevin’s life in a new direction. Jemma makes a decision. Trig struggles with maintaining his truth.

Jemma’s decision is something that has been building for a little while now, and we don’t have to tell anyone out there that this is going to hold huge ramifications for her future — whatever that may be. Kevin’s story is also going to be interesting just because it could allow Kevin to see the world in a really different light. It’s opening his eyes to the sort of opportunities that are out there for young people in the modern-day world, and it’s a pretty cool story for the show to take on at this point.

Rest assured, you will get some romance in this episode, plus a little bit of hardship. When it comes to various highs and lows, there’s a chance that this story could be balanced out with them more than almost any other.

