Is Big Brother 24 new tonight on CBS, July 21, 2023?

Is Big Brother 24 new tonight on CBS? Are you going to have a chance to dive into the game and all the craziness associated with it?

The first thing that we should do here is go ahead and share the bad news: Unfortunately, you won’t have a chance to see anything else play out tonight, and there is a pretty simple reason for it: The January 6 hearings causing it to be preempted.

We certainly know that the path to getting Big Brother back on the air after this preemption has been a little bit confusing. Originally, there was a plan to air the Thursday episode on Friday and with that, not do too much to upset the metaphorical apple cart with the feeds. However, CBS has decided instead to move the Thursday episode to Sunday, where you will get a two-hour block. Not only will the eviction episode air there (Pooch and Taylor are currently on the block), but you will also have a chance to see the next episode with nominations and the introduction of a new twist known as Festie Besties. There isn’t that much known about it right now, save for the fact that it could change the way that the game is played. Could it be a duos twist? All possibilities are out there!

It’s also worth nothing that with the eviction show taping in advance, there’s a chance show-only viewers will be spoiled on a LOT over the next few days! The feeds are going to continue to be on later tonight, so we will find out who was actually evicted a little bit ahead of time.

What do you want to see on the next Big Brother 24 eviction show?

