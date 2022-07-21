Bridgerton season 3 spoilers: Meet Lord Debling & others!

Earlier today, we got official world that Bridgerton season 3 is in production — plus some brand-new details to go along with it!

According to a new report from Deadline, Daniel Francis (Stay Close), Sam Phillips (another hit Netflix show in The Crown), and James Phoon (Wreck) are three prominent new additions to the story, which we hope will premiere ate some point in 2023.

So what is there to say about these new characters? Let’s share a few details courtesy of the streaming service themselves.

Francis as Marcus Anderson – He is “a harismatic presence who lights up any room he enters, attracting the notice of certain matriarchs in the town — and the ire of others.” Doesn’t this feel like a fun foil already?

Phillips as Lord Debling, “a genial lord with unusual interests. But with wealth and a noble title to back up his eccentricities, he’ll have no shortage of interest from young ladies this season.” Okay, we do hope there is more to him than this, and maybe that will be based largely on just how strange some of these said eccentricities really are.

Phoon as Harry Dankworth, described as “what he lacks in wit and intelligence, he more than makes up for with serious good looks.” Just the name alone does make us feel like he’s going to end up being the butt of many jokes.

Could there be a few more surprises announced over time? We certainly wouldn’t be shocked, mostly because Netflix is the sort of streaming service that would love to promote Bridgerton as much as possible. This is one of their most-popular shows and for now, it does not seem like momentum is slowing down at all.

