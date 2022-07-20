Blue Bloods season 13 filming kicks off for Donnie Wahlberg, cast

For anyone out there who has been super-eager to get great news on Blue Bloods season 13, we’ve got it for you and then some today! After all, we’ve officially made it to the start of production on new episodes, and that means we’re another major step closer to the premiere.

To get some more evidence of the cast and crew coming back, Donnie Wahlberg himself confirmed it in a new post on his Instagram Stories (see below). You’re going to see everyone work hard over the next several months to make sure this season is awesome and gives you so much of what you love — and maybe even a few surprises as well.

Follow Matt and Jess TV on Instagram HERE!

While there may not be that much known about the premiere as of yet, we can at least talk about guest stars! Will Hochman is officially coming to be back as Joe Hill, and you’re going to see Peter Herrman turn up at some point as Jack. The title is “Keeping the Faith,” and that does make us think on some level that there could be a religious storyline mixed in here also — time will tell with that. (Could we see Stacy Keach return as Archbishop Kearns?)

All of the work on the premiere is leading up to it airing on Friday, October 7, and we can only hope that through the rest of the production there are going to be some other teases shared on social media. After all, we never get a ton of promotion from CBS, so we have to embrace what little we end up getting every single step of the way.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Blue Bloods

What do you most want to see when it comes to Blue Bloods season 13?

Is there any one story that you most want to check out? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for other updates that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







