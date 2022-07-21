The Orville season 3 episode 9 preview: The last before finale

The Orville season 3 episode 9 is set to arrive on Hulu next week, and it feels fair to say we are nervous about it already. It’s impossible note to be! This installment, titled “Domino,” is the penultimate one of this season. It could very well be the penultimate episode of the series.

So why is this New Horizons season shorter than what we have seen in the past? The easiest answer we can give is that the global health crisis played a big role in that. Remember, at least one episode has been scrapped and turned into a novella by Seth MacFarlane. The one silver lining we have is that many of the episodes have run substantially longer, with them ranging from around an hour to an hour and fifteen minutes.

In true The Orville fashion, not much is known about “Domino” as of yet, though that of course implies sort sort of chain reaction or domino effect. This could be an opportunity to tell a story that serves as a direct springboard into the finale, which carries with it the ironic title of “Future Unknown.”

We have said this before, but don’t go into the finale for this show expecting news on a season 4 beforehand. It would be a fantastic TV miracle if that happens, but the reality here remains that there are a lot of things still being juggled across the board here. New contracts would be needed for the cast, and that’s without even getting into the scheduling, the budget, and everything else that would need to be determined.

If you love the show, we simply suggest that you watch episode 9 as soon as it arrives — and tell your friends to do the same thing!

