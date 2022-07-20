When Calls the Heart season 10: New BTS – Erin Krakow video!

Isn’t it nice to know that we’re another step closer to When Calls the Heart season 10 filming being underway? We tend to think so! This is one of the reasons we’re so glad that there is something to share courtesy of Erin Krakow.

If you look below, you can see the actress / executive producer share on Instagram the highlights from one of the first costume fittings of the season. This is something that shows always do leading up to the premiere, and it is ABSOLUTELY worth getting excited about.

Follow Matt and Jess TV on Instagram HERE!

If you watched the end of When Calls the Heart season 9, then you probably know a little bit about what we’re setting up for already. Lucas and Elizabeth are now engaged! This is a chance for the two to now move into another phase of their lives, while also planning a wedding at the same time. We know that this is going to be one of the main events of the upcoming season, but it’s also going to be far from the only event. We more than expect that the writers are going to fill Hope Valley with celebrations, challenges, and so much more. Plus, we know that there will be stories aplenty for Lee, Rosemary, Nathan, Mei, and so many others.

As filming gets underway, go ahead and prepare for a lot of other fun updates; this show has always been good at keeping people informed every step of the way. There is no official premiere date at present, but our hope is that we’re going to see it either late in February or early on in March — in other words, similar to what we’ve seen with many seasons over the past few years.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to When Calls the Heart right now!

What do you want to see from Erin Krakow on When Calls the Heart season 10?

When do you think we’ll get a wedding? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for some other updates pertaining to the show. (Photo: Hallmark Channel.)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Erin Krakow (@erinkrakow)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







