Big Brother 24 live feed spoilers: The guys get a plan (day 15)

There’s another episode of Big Brother 24 coming to CBS later tonight but before that, let’s check in on where things stand!

First things first, we should indicate that Pooch is still leave the game; that hasn’t changed, and it seems more likely than ever that this is going to be the case. The alliance of Michael, Kyle, Monte, Alyssa, Nicole, and Ameerah are all voting in this direction at this point, even if it took Monte a good while to get on board with it. He and Taylor had a good talk earlier today and for now, he feels a little bit better about keeping her around … though we definitely thinks she still wants him out and could make a move if it came down to it.

With this being said, Monte still does seem okay with Taylor going on the block, and the same goes for Kyle’s potential plans for the future. Given that Turner was reasonably close to Pooch, getting rim of him next feels like something that would be relatively easy and at this point, the guys are looking for a safe option. We are still in the “nobody wants too much blood on their hands” portion of the game.

Are some of these guys still concerned that all of the women are together? Sure, but it’s starting to break down to many of them that the group of Jasmine, Indy, Alyssa, and Ameerah is more of the larger issue. Nicole has other connections, Taylor has been on an island, and Brittany is probably going to be a target fairly soon for spreading too much stuff around in the game.

Beyond the game-related questions of the eviction, we’re left to wonder when it’s going to be taped … and how we’re all going to do without several days of feeds.

