Snowpiercer season 4: Will it still air on TNT?

We know that in general, the world of Snowpiercer has many mysteries … but there’s also one that exists beyond it. Take, for example, whether or not it’s even going to air on the show’s original network in TNT.

On paper, it would probably seem like this isn’t even a question. The drama generated some solid ratings there, and we know that it makes sense for a network to finish what they started. We recognize that the network’s new parent company of Warner Bros. Discovery is looking to move TNT and TBS in a different direction, one that doesn’t include scripted fare. This is why it was revealed that season 4 would be the final one.

Could things get even weirder than this, though? We don’t think that you can rule all that much of anything out right now. Remember for a moment that TBS has already decided that aren’t airing one of their own shows in Chad. Meanwhile, TVLine notes that previous seasons of Snowpiercer have disappeared from HBO Max. This does raise the question as to what the plan is going to be here. For now, we assume that it will still air on TNT, but this is a situation that is rapidly changing as the new parent company doesn’t seem interested in having this be some sort of slow transition.

If there is any reason to hope that Snowpiercer will end its run on TNT proper, it’s that the network is at least currently airing the final season of Animal Kingdom, and they haven’t given up on that show. In some ways, it’s just easier to put out the rest of the scripted shows and move on without any fuss — can you imagine the outcry if something happens to Snowpiercer right before the metaphorical train arrives at the station?

