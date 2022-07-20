Ted Lasso season 3 spoilers: The future of Ted, Rebecca

We know that there are all sorts of major story questions out there entering Ted Lasso season 3, and that includes Ted and Rebecca’s future. Are these two destined to remain good friends, or will the writing team turn them into more of a romantic couple?

At this point, we are certainly well-aware that there are plenty of people ‘shipping these two characters to be together. We understand why given that they have such an emotional connection and there is a great deal of mutual respect. These are always the sort of things that lead to a long-lasting relationship a lot of the time … but they don’t always.

In a new interview with People Magazine, Hannah Waddingham made it clear that she isn’t entirely sure that her character and Ted will end up together, noting that there are plenty of other fascinating directions that the story could go here:

“It’s social conditioning says a lead woman and the lead man are going to end up together … Far deeper is the beauty of sometimes a platonic relationship, where you will be the last one at the person’s bedside, even if you haven’t slept with them … There may be more longevity in that.”

We know that there are other possibilities out there for Ted and Rebecca separate from each other. Rebecca had that plotline last season with Sam, and it remains to be seen if something more will surface between the two there. Meanwhile, we still wonder if Ted will go back to the States and meet someone new — he’s also had a fling-of-sorts with Rebecca’s friend Sassy, as well. We just don’t think that falling in love is really that much of a priority for him compared to working on himself and better understanding the person that he is.

