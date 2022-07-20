SEAL Team season 6 premiere date: Will we get footage, as well?

We know that we are another day closer to a SEAL Team season 6 premiere date coming out … but alas, there’s still no clear sense as to when it will be.

The biggest thing that we’re hoping for right now is that some more news could surface over the next few months, and there is plenty of reason to think that it will. Remember that for the entirety of its run so far, the David Boreanaz series has aired its new episodes starting in the fall. Why in the world would they change that now? There is fundamentally no reason for them to drift away from a format that they 100% believe to be working.

Whenever they DO decide to give us a date (we tend to think that it will be late summer/early fall), another question to consider is whether or not they will also hand of some footage. Will that come in the form of a teaser, a trailer, or something else entirely? We absolutely think that they will be kind enough to hand over something, but we’d say not to expect a full-length trailer right away. There’s fundamentally no reason for the folks at Paramount+ to give away all of their goods all at once.

Instead, the more likely situation here goes a little something like this — we get a teaser alongside a premiere date, and then maybe a longer trailer surfaces at some point a little later than that. It makes a ton of sense for these things to be spaced out a little to keep the show relevant as long as possible.

Also, with SEAL Team in particular, we think that they’re going to want to shy away from showing much footage for as long as they can. After all, they probably recognize that after the finale cliffhanger, there’s a chance that almost any clip they share could give away the outcome. It’s a delicate line they are having to walk here.

What do you most want to see when it comes to SEAL Team season 6 on Paramount+?

