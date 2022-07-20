Grown-ish season 5 episode 2 spoilers: Junior’s next chapter

Next week on Grown-ish season 5 episode 2, you’re going to have a chance to see Junior’s story evolve — and we imagine that you’ll see that many times over the next several weeks.

We should start off here by noting that we were never 100% sure that we would ever get to see this part of the story in the first place. Once upon a time, we thought the end of Zoey’s time in school was going to be the end of the show. Yet, we’re now in the midst of a reboot-of-sorts that is putting Junior at the center of the action and we’re very-much enjoying what we’re getting a chance to see here. It’s a different era and of course with that, comes new faces and challenges. At least Junior has an opportunity to seek out advice from his sister, right? This is at least what makes the new season a little bit different — this is also the only part of the Black-ish franchise left! With that in mind, it really has to carry the torch perhaps more than ever before.

If you want to get a few more details now on the story to come, we suggest that you check out the full Grown-ish season 5 episode 2 synopsis below:

Friction mounts between Junior and Annika when one of them is tapped for a secret society. Red flags start to arise when Aaron discovers the university is overusing his image to promote how “diverse and inclusive” they are.

Aaron’s struggle will be a difficult one to watch; after all, is he being celebrated for who he is or just as a tool to achieve a certain goal? We imagine that a lot of the episode will be spent with him working to seek out some answers.

