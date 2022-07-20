ESPYs 2022 start time, network, and lineup of presenters!

Tonight on ABC you’re going to have a chance to see the 2022 ESPYs — so what should you know about it in advance?

First things first, let’s start with the start time for the show itself: 8:00 p.m. Eastern. Even though ESPN is basically in the name of the show, you can actually catch it on broadcast TV in ABC. Fresh off of his latest NBA title and first Finals MVP award, Stephen Curry is going to be serving as the host this time around. That makes some sense, given that he is an executive producer already of another ABC show in Holey Moley.

Follow Matt and Jess TV on Instagram HERE!

What else should you know about the ceremony? Per a recent ABC release, the presenters include Odell Beckham Jr. (Super Bowl Champion), Mookie Betts (Los Angeles Dodgers), Maybelle Blair (former All-American Girls Pro Baseball League player), John Boyega (Golden Globe® Award-winning actor and producer, “Small Axe”), Alison Brie (“Spin Me Round”), Ciara (GRAMMY® Award-winning singer/songwriter), Dany Garcia (XFL owner and chairwoman), Ryan Garcia (boxing), Heidi Gardner (“Saturday Night Live”), Jon Hamm (“Top Gun: Maverick”), Lil Rel Howery (“Free Guy”), Billie Jean King (tennis legend), Derek Jeter (former MLB All-Star), Dwayne Johnson (“Black Adam,” XFL owner), Travis Kelce (Kansas City Chiefs), Lil Wayne (GRAMMY Award-winning rapper), Simu Liu (“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”), Aubrey Plaza (“Emily the Criminal”), Megan Rapinoe (OL Reign), Trevante Rhodes (Hulu’s “Mike”), Aaron Rodgers (NFL MVP), Lindsey Vonn (skiing), Hannah Waddingham (“Ted Lasso”), Russell Wilson (Denver Broncos) and more. UCLA student athletes Maya Brady (softball) and Kam Brown (football) will serve as trophy presenters.

For those who aren’t regular viewers of the award show, this does tend to be a pretty lighthearted occasion where there is a lot of comedy, but also mutual respect. This is really one of the only opportunities where you end up seeing people from different sports come together alongside entertainers and other notable names. We hope that there are a few surprises throughout the night, but we’ll see how things play out.

What do you most want to see from the 2022 ESPYs?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are more updates on the way that we don’t want you to miss. (Photo: ESPYs.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







