Better Call Saul season 6 episode 10: Rhea Seehorn looks ahead

If you are trying to figure out whether Rhea Seehorn will be in Better Call Saul season 6 episode 10, let alone the rest of the series, you are going to have a hard time. The show has made that intentionally hard to figure out!

What we do at least know for certain is this: If you do see Kim again, it is not going to be in anywhere near the same capacity as when we last saw her. She made the decision to end things with Jimmy, and not because the relationship lost its spark. Instead, it was because she saw how damaging the two of them together was for everyone else. They brought a darkness out in each other that led to Howard’s death; they never intended for him to die, but the results still were what they were.

Check out our most-recent Better Call Saul review right away! If you look below, you can see some of what we thought about season 6 episode 9 overall. Once you do, be sure to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for even more insight.

So for now, we have to imagine that Kim is gone from Jimmy’s life and is no longer a lawyer. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Seehorn had the following to say about this “ending,” plus also a reminder of why fans will have a hard time figuring out whether she returns or not.

…I can’t say if we see her again. And even the fans that were savvy enough to figure out when I was in Albuquerque and when I was not — we shot a lot of stuff out of sequence, whether it was locations or weather [or tied to the health crisis]. So there was no telling when somebody wrapped, or what that meant in the story sequentially. So I’m not going to speak to whether or not we will see her again and in what capacity. I will say that it’s devastating the decision she makes and the end of the relationship — the Jim and Kimmy that we knew — and her practicing law is its own ending, no matter what. It’s painful. And it was a terrible punch to the gut when I had to play it. [Laughs]

So there you have it — and now, we’re left with the mystery. We still feel comfortable enough to say that there’s at least a chance Kim comes back in the future, largely because time can heal some wounds … though we don’t think she is ever going to forget about Howard.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Better Call Saul, including other information on the future

What do you most want to see from Kim moving into Better Call Saul season 6 episode 10?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Also, keep coming back for other updates you don’t want to miss. (Photo: AMC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







